Leeds United transfer news: Midfielder set for instant West Yorkshire return after loan departure

Darko Gyabi has left Leeds United on loan but is set to be back in West Yorkshire on Saturday to make his Plymouth Argyle debut.

The 19-year-old midfielder has joined the Pilgrims until the end of the season.

Their next game is at Huddersfield Town in the Championship on Saturday.

Gyabi was signed as a makeweight in the deal which took Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City in the summer of 2022 but has struggled to make an impression on the first team.

His only three starts have come in cup competitions and his last appearance for the club, at Ipswich Town in August was one of only two league outings, both as a substitute.

But the midfielder is well known to Ian Foster, recently appointed as manager at Home Park, who capped him for England Under-20s.

"Darko was in the last weeks part of the under-21 squad and has trained with them and we got the feeling it's a good choice to go out on loan because he needs to grow with maturity on a senior level,” explained Leeds manager Daniel Farke.