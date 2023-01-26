Leeds United transfer news: Millwall boss spells out stance on Middlesbrough FC target Charlie Cresswell

MILLWALL manager Gary Rowett has confirmed that he fully expects loan defender Charlie Cresswell to remain at the Championship club for the remainder of the season on loan.

The Leeds United centre-half who has found himself out of favour with the Lions’ of late and found his game-time restricted, can potentially be recalled from his season-long loan spell this month with United having an option to recall him.

Middlesbrough have been linked with a permanent move for the England U21 player before the deadline.

Cresswell, 20, son of ex-Leeds, Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United striker Richard, has made 18 appearances for Millwall.

He has started just one league game since the resumption after the World Cup.

Making it clear that he expects Cresswell to return in the capital until the end of his agreed loan, Rowett said: “We’ve signed him because we believe that he’s a young player with fabulous potential.

"He’s shown that in the first half of the season, he’s played in probably half of our games. If you’re a young player, you want to play in every game, you want to play all the time. The reality is that sometimes it doesn’t happen through no fault of your own.

“He’s trained really well, he’s been incredibly professional. I think he’s been frustrated at times by not playing, but that’s part of that journey of being a top player.