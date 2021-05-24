Leeds United transfer news: 'No doubt' Whites target will move this summer, Orta identifies priority signing
Leeds United wrapped up a superb Premier League campaign with a win over West Brom on Sunday.
Rodrigo, Kalvin Phillips, and Patrick Bamford were all on target in a 3-1 victory at Elland Road, with supporters allowed back inside the ground for the first time this season.
The fixture was given an extra dash of emotion, however, when it was announced that Marcelo Bielsa would be starting both Pablo Hernandez and Gaetano Berardi, with the pair set to leave the club this summer.
The duo were each given fantastic ovations by players, staff, and fans alike, and the Argentine boss was quick to sing their praises after the match.
Speaking after the game, Bielsa said: "I thought it was an unforgettable game.
"It was a great homage to two players that stop belonging to Leeds. The responses they got only players that give a lot deserve it.
"The performance of Pablo today indicates he deserved more minutes than the ones I gave him this year. Berardi after such a long time not playing showed he can still be current.
"The most important thing is that their public, his team-mates, the staff showed their recognition to those two players."
He added:
"You can play very well and be a great player, but to be a great professional and to become a reference in a place where you've played, what's missing is to be a good human.”
