Leeds United transfer news: Orta opens talks with PL club for playmaker, Second player 'speaks' to Whites

That’s according to Elland Road teammate Tyler Roberts, who has backed the Whites favourite to make a big impact at the tournament.

Roberts himself will be representing Wales in the competition, but has been quick to hype up his good friend ahead of things getting underway on Friday evening.

“They have obviously been there from the start under Marcelo Bielsa like a lot of us but they have been playing for the last three seasons,” he told The Beautiful Game Podcast.

“For them to come in and kind of just handle the Premier League life the way that they have has just given everyone else that kind of security and safety as in we can all do this. It’s definitely been good for all of us.

“Obviously Kal is with England now and he has stepped up a lot.”

He added: “The way that Kalvin plays, I love it.

“If I want a CDM [central defensive midfielder] I want him holding it down and making big tackles and when he is getting on it he is just hitting diags.

“If I had a CDM I want him to play like that, so for me I would be starting him in any team really.”

Phillips has already made eight appearances for the Three Lions, and was named as one of Gareth Southgate’s original 26-man contingent for the Euros.

