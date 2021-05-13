Leeds United transfer news: 'Promise' in place for Whites swoop, Spurs plot to steal key Elland Road man

The Whites have lost just once in their last eight Premier League matches, and took all three points in a 3-1 win over Tottenham last weekend.

But manager Marcelo Bielsa is fully expecting a tricky task when his side come up against Sean Dyche’s men at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Speaking in a press conference, he said: "Burnley are a team who have their style completely defined and very developed.

"Very few times I have seen a team who has their style so defined. This is evident so this doesn't seem like it is just an occasional recognition but an observation of the game of Burnley.

"They are a team who faces all the different moments within a game and a campaign with a principal plan. You see football at this moment is full of urgencies, any miss step generates a demand for change and Burnley is an example when things don't go as desired, the base of the way the team is playing shouldn't change but that it is better to improve parts of the function of the team that are not working well.

"Famously, this plan B is a constant demand when things aren't going well but what I observe is that the good teams and the coaches who manage the best teams don't abandon the style in adversity but they correct it and better it.”

