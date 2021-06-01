Leeds United transfer news: £34.5m demand for top Bielsa target, Whites lead race for midfield star
Ask any Leeds United fan and they will tell you that Marcelo Bielsa is the best thing to happen to their club in an age.
The Argentine has turned a relatively average Championship squad into a top-half Premier League outfit, and has kept largely the same roster of players throughout.
One man who has certainly benefited from his presence is Mateusz Klich, and the Polish international has been a regular this term, featuring in 35 of Leeds' 38 top flight clashes.
The 30-year-old is evidently grateful to Bielsa for putting so much faith in him at Elland Road.
“I read the words of coach Bielsa in which he complimented me, but this is not the first time, he said on Sunday.
“It is nice to listen to such words, but in private conversations there are not only compliments. I know I have to keep my feet on the ground and work with all my strength.
“I have proved a lot to myself for sure. My adventure with foreign football started badly for me. I was lost in Germany, I don’t think I was ready to play in the Bundesliga, but I wanted to stay overseas, wandered around clubs, and finally ended up in Leeds, which turned out to be my place on earth.
“I found a coach who trusted me and helped me.
“Thanks to this, I can play in the best league in the world, where not everyone is able to meet the requirements. Apparently, I needed time to see football.”
We’ve gathered the best of today's Premier League transfer speculation below...