Leeds United transfer news: Robin Koch signs pre-contract agreement with Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt

The 27-year-old - out of contract this summer - was one of a host of players to leave Elland Road on loan last summer after Leeds were relegated from the Premier League.

The German international linked up with Frankfurt on a season-long loan and has now signed a pre-contract agreement with the Eagles, with his Leeds deal having less than six months to run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will officially start when his Leeds contract expires and he has agreed terms with the Bundesliga club until 2027, the club have announced.

Leeds United defender Robin Koch, who has signed a pre-contract agreement with Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Koch said: “I am very satisfied with the first half of the year at Eintracht, I have a lot of fun every day and feel incredibly comfortable here.

"Everything is as I had hoped. Therefore, it is the logical consequence for me and my career that I extend my contract beyond the loan period.

"I want to continue to move forward here with responsibility and, above all, be successful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We still have a lot to do and I am very confident that we will achieve our goals. I’m really looking forward to the future and an exciting second half of the season.”

Koch - who joined Leeds in a £12m deal from Freiburg in August 2020 - signing a four-year contract - was among the mass exodus of senior players from Leeds last summer, taking advantage of a relegation clauses in their contract to depart.

Midfielder Brenden Aaronson also headed over to Germany to join Bundesliga club Union Berlin on a season-long loan, while defender Max Wober linked up with Borussia Mönchengladbach on loan.Rodrigo moved on a permanent basis to Qatari side Al Rayyan for just £3m due to a release clause inserted in his contract in the event of relegation.

Diego Llorente and Rasmus Kristensen joined Serie A side AS Roma for the 2023-24 campaign, while midfielder Marc Roca returned to Spain to join Real Betis, again on loan.