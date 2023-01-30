Diego Llorente could be set to leave Leeds United just weeks after signing a new contract.

The Spain centre-back has been linked with a loan move to Roma after falling out of favour at Elland Road.

His departure will partly offset some big signings at Elland Road this month, with Max Wober joining from Red Bull Salzburg, Georginio Rutter breaking the club transfer record in arriving from Hoffenheim and Weston McKennie expected to be a third addition before Tuesday's 11pm transfer deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are reports the Serie A club will have the option to make the move permanent in the summer.

Llorente has only started one league game since the 5-2 defeat at Brentford in early September. So it was a surprise when it was announced days before Christmas that he had signed a new contract until the summer of 2026.

He missed out on selection for Spain's World Cup squad in November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robin Koch has leapfrogged him as the first-choice right-footed centre-back. Wober is also a centre-back by preference, though he can play at left-back and in midfield, but is left-footed.