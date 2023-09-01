Leeds United transfer news: Season-long loan move for Cody Drameh confirmed as defender fails to take his chance

Cody Drameh has joined Birmingham City on loan until the end of the season from Leeds United.

The 21-year-old full-back has struggled for game-time despite Leeds' ongoing search for cover at right-back, ended this week by the signing of Djed Spence.

Drameh has had a difficult time at Elland Road since moving from Fulham in August 2020, limited to just 10 appearances but now three loan spells.

He angered Marcelo Bielsa in January 2022 by asking to be loaned to Cardiff City when the coach wanted him to stay, with the Whites again short at right-back.

Despite that he was welcomed back at the end of the season but his only Premier League appearance last term came at Brentford in September, days after the transfer window shut. Drameh played 70 minutes of a 5-2 defeat.

He was loaned to Luton Town in January and played an important part in their play-off-winning campaign, prompting speculation the Hatters would try to re-sign him for this season.

Unable to force his way past Luke Ayling after the departure of Rasmus Kristensen, he was used as an emergency left-back last week when Sam Byram picked up an injury at Ipswich Town but the substitute was replaced at half-time after his error led to an Ipswich goal.