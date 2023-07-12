Leeds United transfer news: Spanish international Rodrigo set to complete a move to Qatar side Al Rayyan

The future of the Spanish international has been the subject of intense speculation during the close season with a host of sides linked with moves including Everton, Fulham, Spanish giants Real Madrid and fellow La Liga side Seville, who appointed Victor Orta as their director of football last month.
But it is being reported by influential journalist Fabrizio Romano that Rodrigo will now head to the Qatar Stars League and join Al Rayyan, with the player undergoing a medical ahead of completion of the move later today.
Reports in Spain have previously suggested that Rodrigo, who joined Leeds in 2020, can leave the club for £3m due to a release clause inserted in his contract in the event of relegation.
Leeds are clearing the decks of high-earning players following the club's demotion to the Championship.
Midfielder Brenden Aaronson has joined Bundesliga club Union Berlin on a season-long loan, while defender Robin Koch has returned to his native Germany to sign for Eintracht Frankfurt in another loan arrangement.
Spanish international defender Diego Llorente has returned to Serie A side Roma for a second loan spell, while his compatriot Marc Roca is poised to return to his homeland and join Real Betis, again on loan.