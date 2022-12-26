The January Transfer Window opens in just a few days time and as ever, rumours are rife about who Leeds United might be signing.

Leeds have already missed out on one target with Premier League rivals Wolves beating them to the signing of Brazil international Matheus Cunha, initially on a loan deal from Atletico Madrid.

The 23-year-old forward cost Wolves a club-record £43m.

Leeds have on Boxing Day been linked with a move for 22-year-old Switzerland international Dan Ndoye, according to the Mail.

Basel's Swiss forward Dan Ndoye is a reported target for Leeds United (Picture: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Not the most prolific, Ndoye managed four league goals in 42 appearances on loan with Basel, with just two in 15 appearances this season (per WhoScored), after making his move from Nice to Basel permanent.

But he could bring a bit of competition to a strikeforce that badly needs it with Patrick Bamford still battling injury.

Left-back is another area Leeds United need to strengthen, and according to The Athletic, one of those being targeted is MLS star Kai Wagner, a 25-year-old German defender at Philadelphia Union.

Wagner has spent most of his career in with Union in the MLS, who he joined from Wurzburger Kickers in 2019.

