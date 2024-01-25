Leeds United transfer news: Teenage defender loaned out to work with Duncan Ferguson
Teenage Leeds United defender Jeremiah Mullen has joined Invernesses Caledonian Thistle on loan until the end of the season.
Mullen, who joined from Liverpool in 2022, is a Scottish under-19 and -21 international.
He joins a Caley side who are a point above the play-off relegation spot in the Scottish Championship, having played a game more than Queens Park. Bottom-placed Arbroath are only three points behind.
Equally, Duncan Ferguson's men are six points off the play-off places.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.