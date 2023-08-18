LEEDS UNITED midfielder Tyler Adams is reportedly travelling down to Premier League outfit Bournemouth to complete a medical after the two clubs agreed a fee.

The future of the USA international has been under scrutiny throughout the summer, with the 24-year-old having been linked with several clubs including Chelsea, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Brighton, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.

A proposed move to Chelsea recently fell through after the London club pulled out of the deal for Adams, who it is known has a release clause in his Leeds deal.

But speaking on Thursday, Leeds chief Daniel Farke intimated that release clauses in the contracts of some players have expired, with the club 'back in the driver's seat' regarding their futures and potentially in a better bargaining position.

Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, who is set to move to Bournemouth after a fee was agreed. Picture: Getty

Relegation release clauses in the contracts of a host of United players have formed the narrative for a difficult summer at the Yorkshire club, with Farke having urged the club to learn from this process for future transfers following the departures of a number of stars.

Jack Harrison became the latest to leave Leeds and invoke a clause at this start of this week when he joined Everton.

Farke, whose side host West Brom on Friday, said: "We spoke quite honestly and transparently about the situation definitely being a bumpy August and that there are exit clauses in the contracts of many players.

"Our style is not to speak about (individual) details in the contracts of our players, because I think it is not professional to speak too much about it.

"But what I can confirm is that the closer we edge to the end of the transfer window, the more and more we are control over this situation.