Leeds United transfer news: Weston McKennie loan confirmed as Whites brace for one centre-back in, one surprisingly out

Having signed Weston McKennie, Leeds United are set to bring one centre-back in and another out in the final hours of trading, but Diogo Monteiro is not seen as an immediate replacement for Diego Llorente.

Midfielder McKennie has joined on loan from Juventus with an option to make the move permanent and equal the £35m club transfer record set this month when Georginio Rutter joined from Hoffenheim.

Like first January signing Max Wober, McKennie is a player coach Jesse Marsch knows well, and who has Champions League experience.

He also has a good relationship with USA captain Tyler Adams.

The pair impressed at the World Cup, where McKennie was the more attacking. He has, however, operated as a wing-back, wide midfielder, central defender and full-back for Juventus and Schalke, who he joined from first club Dallas.

Clubs have until 11pm on Tuesday to complete the last transfers possible this season.

Llorente's departure, on loan to Roma, is a surprise given he only signed a new contract until 2026 a little over a month ago. This despite just one league start since September's 5-2 defeat at Brentford.

His departure leaves Leeds short of right-footed centre-backs, with Luke Ayling probably now second in line to Robin Koch in that regard. That said, left-footed central defenders Wober and Pascal Struijk are noted for their flexibility.

PARTNERS: New Leeds United signing Weston McKennie (left) already has a good relationship with USA captain Tyler Adams

Jose Mourinho moved quickly to sign Llorente, who missed the cut for this winter's World Cup, after centre-back Chris Smalling handed in a transfer request late last week amid interest from Inter Milan.

Servette's Monteiro is a highly-regarded right-footed centre-back but at just 18, is seen as one of the development signings Leeds have put so much focus on in recent years.

Born in Switzerland, he captained Portugal as they reached last year's European Under-17 Championship semi-finals, knocked out on penalties by winners France.

He becomes the second teenager to leave the Swiss Super League for Leeds this season after Willy Gnonto, who was also 18 when he joined one window earlier than planned.

SIGNED UP: Weston McKennie has joined Leeds United from Juventus

