Weston McKennie is expected to become Leeds United's third signing of the January transfer window and the third USA midfielder to join them under Jesse Marsch, according to reports.

McKennie is understood to be having a medical today ahead of a loan move with an option to buy.

The price of a permanent deal will again threaten a club record transfer fee which having stood stagnant for 20 years has been regularly broken since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McKennie arrives from Juventus after a World Cup which greatly enhanced his reputation.

;EEDS BOUND? Weston McKennie appears to be closing in on a loan from Juventus

In Qatar he formed an impressive partnership with national team captain Tyler Adams, who joined the Whites in the summer along with compatriot Brenden Aaronson. Leeds have also appointed American Chris Armas to their coaching staff this month.

McKennie is effectively a replacement for and upgrade on Polish midfielder Mateusz Klich, who ironically left for America's Major League Soccer at the start of the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He tends to play as a more box-to-box midfielder than Adams and Marc Roca, another who joined in the summer.

Juventus face an uncertain short-term future after they were docked 15 points for allegedly manipulating their accounts. "The Old Lady" are appealing the decision but even a reduced deduction could seriously threaten their chances of playing European football next season, with knock-on consequences for finances which have been enough of a concern for them to be one of the leading advocates of a European Super League even after many clubs shied away from the idea.

WORLD CUP PARTNERS: Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie (right) with national team captain Tyler Adams in Qatar

The fee to make McKennie's transfer permanent is though to be in the region of £35m, which is what Georginio Rutter's price could reach after his January move from Hoffenheim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad