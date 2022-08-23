Leeds United transfer news: Whites 'agree personal terms' with Italy international, Tottenham Hotspur consider shock move for Leeds' £25m man

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have enjoyed a fine start to the Premier League campaign and sit third in the table with seven points from their opening three games.

The Whites were without Patrick Bamford for their 3-0 victory over Chelsea on Sunday as the striker was ruled out with a groin problem.

Leeds are still in the market for a new forward although head coach Jesse Marsch is happy to wait for the right target.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Dan James of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Chelsea FC at Elland Road on August 21, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

With the transfer window closing next week, we have rounded up the latest Premier League rumours below…

Jack Harrison has said his intention is to remain at Leeds United amid interest from Newcastle United. (Daily Mail via The Yorkshire Post).

Tottenham Hotspur are weighing up the possibility of making a shock move for Leeds winger Daniel James, the Welshman joined the Whites from Manchester United for £25m last summer. (Daily Mail).

Leeds United have agreed personal terms with FC Zurich striker and Italian international Willy Gnonto. A fee is yet to be agreed, however. (Football Insider).

Arsenal are preparing a new bid to sign Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans. The Belgian was dropped by Leicester last weekend (Sacha Tavolieri).

Wolves are in advanced negotiations with Stuttgart over a deal for striker Sasa Kalajdzic. (Sky Sports).

Everton have set their sights on signing Brighton attacker Leandro Trossard, who is viewed as a potential replacement for Anthony Gordon. (Football Insider).

Chelsea are confident they can agree a deal to sign Gordon, with talks ongoing over a transfer worth up to £60m (Times).

Newcastle United have informed Borussia Monchengladbach that they are ready to spend £29.6m to recruit French midfielder Manu Kone. The Magpies are said to have made the player a priority target. (L’Equipe).

Manchester United are preparing a bid for Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin. (Media Foot).