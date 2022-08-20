Leeds United transfer news: Whites 'aiming to complete deal' for £4m-rated Italian international, Newcastle face competition from Leeds, Everton and Southampton in race for Benfica star

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head coach Jesse Marsch has insisted the club will remain patient in their pursuit of a new forward.

Patrick Bamford could miss tomorrow’s clash against Chelsea with a minor groin issue after struggling with numerous injury problems last season.

With just under two weeks remaining in the transfer window, we have rounded up all the gossip from Elland Road and around the Premier League...

Leeds are aiming to complete a deal in the region of £4m for 18-year-old Italy international Willy Gnonto as he enters the final year of his contract with FC Zurich. (Daily Mail).

Newcastle United and Southampton are among the Premier League clubs interested in Benfica striker Gonçalo Ramos. Leeds, Everton and Wolves have also been named as clubs interested. (Jornal de Notícias).

West Ham are plotting a raid for Burnley full-back Charlie Taylor, who is also a target for Leeds United. The defender was once on the books at Elland Road, but left the Whites to join the Clarets in 2017. (talkSPORT/Alan Nixon).

Newcastle United remain interested in Stade Rennais winger Kamaldeen Sulemana. The Ghanian international joined the French outfit for £13.5m last summer. The Magpies are also keen on Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic. (DailyMail).

MOENCHENGLADBACH, GERMANY - JUNE 14: Wilfried Gnonto of Italy in action during the UEFA Nations League League A Group 3 match between Germany and England at Borussia Park Stadium on June 14, 2022 in Moenchengladbach, Germany. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Brighton are one of several clubs to have made a loan proposal to Fiorentina forward Christian Kouame. FC Ausburg and PSV Eindoven are also keen on the Ivorian, and along with the Seagulls, have submitted offers that include obligations to buy. For their part, however, Fiorentina would like to keep hold of the attacker. (Niccolo Ceccarini via Fiorentina News)

Scott McTominay has emerged as the subject of interest from a number of Premier League clubs in following Manchester United’s move to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid. Newcastle United, West Ham, Everton, Southampton, and Leicester City are all keen on luring the Scot away from his boyhood club. (90min)

Chelsea have made a shock enquiry about Harry Maguire’s availability this summer amid growing doubts over his future at Manchester United. The Blues have raised the possibility of taking the England international to Stamford Bridge as part of United’s attempts to sign attacker Christian Pulisic. (Daily Mail)