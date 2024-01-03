Leeds United transfer news: Whites decide to cut short loan that saw teenage prospect play bit-part role in League One
The 19-year-old made just six appearances for the Us, with his only League One football coming in three outings from the bench. His only goal came against Chelsea in the Football League Trophy.
So Leeds have decided they would rather have him training with them at Thorp Arch than playing a bit-part at the Kassam Stadium.
As players are only allowed to appear for two clubs in a season, Perkins' 89th-minute substitute appearance for Leeds against Cardiff in their opening game of the season means he will not be able to go out on loan again in 2023-24.
Perkins, who has played for all England age-groups from under-15s to under-19s, made his senior debut for West Ham United in the Europa League two years ago and his Premier League debut in January 2022 against Leeds, the club he would join that summer.
Perkins made three senior appearances for Leeds last season, all as a substitute in cup competitions.
He faces competition from Georginio Rutter, Joel Piroe, Patrick Bamford, Joe Gelhardt and England Under-20 international Mateo Joseph if he is to play senior football again this season.
