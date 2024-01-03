Leeds United transfer news: Whites decide to cut short loan that saw teenage prospect play bit-part role in League One

Teenage striker Sonny Perkins will spend the second half of the season at Leeds United after his loan with Oxford United was cut short.

The 19-year-old made just six appearances for the Us, with his only League One football coming in three outings from the bench. His only goal came against Chelsea in the Football League Trophy.

So Leeds have decided they would rather have him training with them at Thorp Arch than playing a bit-part at the Kassam Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As players are only allowed to appear for two clubs in a season, Perkins' 89th-minute substitute appearance for Leeds against Cardiff in their opening game of the season means he will not be able to go out on loan again in 2023-24.

YOUNG TALENT: Leeds United striker Sonny Perkins

Perkins, who has played for all England age-groups from under-15s to under-19s, made his senior debut for West Ham United in the Europa League two years ago and his Premier League debut in January 2022 against Leeds, the club he would join that summer.

Perkins made three senior appearances for Leeds last season, all as a substitute in cup competitions.