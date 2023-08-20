Leeds United transfer news: Whites handed cash boost as USA international midfielder Tyler Adams completes £24m move to AFC Bournemouth
Adams travelled to Dorset late last week to undergo a medical after the two clubs agreed a fee and the deal has now been signed off.
The move is reportedly worth around £24m with Adams having signed a five-year deal with the Cherries.
The future of the USA international had been under scrutiny throughout the summer, with the 24-year-old having also been linked with several clubs including Chelsea, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Brighton and Nottingham Forest.
A proposed switch to Chelsea recently fell through after the London club pulled out of the deal for Adams, who was known to have a release clause in his Leeds deal.
The money recouped for Adams, who had only joined Leeds from Red Bull Leipzig in a £20m deal last summer, will boost Daniel Farke's hand in transfer market as the Leeds chief seeks to augment his depleted squad options with some much-needed new signings.
Prior to Adams's departure, Leeds had seen just two senior players move for fees this summer, with Rodrigo jooning Qatari outfit Al Rayyan for a bargain £3m and Tyler Roberts heading to Birmingham for a relatively modest price.
Seven other high-earning players have also left the club on loan.
The most recent outgoings saw Jack Harrison link up with top-flight outfit Everton and Austrian defender Max Wober head to Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach.
USA international midfielder Brenden Aaronson has joined Bundesliga club Union Berlin on a season-long loan, while centre-half Robin Koch has returned to his native Germany to sign for Eintracht Frankfurt in an identical loan arrangement.
Defenders Diego Llorente and Rasmus Kristensen have linked up with Serie A side AS Roma for the 2023-24 campaign, while Spanish international midfielder Marc Roca has returned to his homeland and joined Real Betis.