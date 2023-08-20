LEEDS UNITED have confirmed that midfielder Tyler Adams has joined Premier League outfit Bournemouth for an undisclosed fee.

Adams travelled to Dorset late last week to undergo a medical after the two clubs agreed a fee and the deal has now been signed off.

The move is reportedly worth around £24m with Adams having signed a five-year deal with the Cherries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The future of the USA international had been under scrutiny throughout the summer, with the 24-year-old having also been linked with several clubs including Chelsea, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Brighton and Nottingham Forest.

Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, who has completed his move to Premier League outfit Bournemouth. Picture: Getty.

A proposed switch to Chelsea recently fell through after the London club pulled out of the deal for Adams, who was known to have a release clause in his Leeds deal.

The money recouped for Adams, who had only joined Leeds from Red Bull Leipzig in a £20m deal last summer, will boost Daniel Farke's hand in transfer market as the Leeds chief seeks to augment his depleted squad options with some much-needed new signings.

Prior to Adams's departure, Leeds had seen just two senior players move for fees this summer, with Rodrigo jooning Qatari outfit Al Rayyan for a bargain £3m and Tyler Roberts heading to Birmingham for a relatively modest price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seven other high-earning players have also left the club on loan.

The most recent outgoings saw Jack Harrison link up with top-flight outfit Everton and Austrian defender Max Wober head to Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach.

USA international midfielder Brenden Aaronson has joined Bundesliga club Union Berlin on a season-long loan, while centre-half Robin Koch has returned to his native Germany to sign for Eintracht Frankfurt in an identical loan arrangement.