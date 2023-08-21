Adams travelled to Dorset late last week to undergo a medical after the two clubs agreed a fee and the deal has now been signed off.

The future of the USA international, who has signed a five-year deal with the Cherries, had been under scrutiny throughout the summer, with the 24-year-old having also been linked with several clubs including Chelsea, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Brighton and Nottingham Forest.

A proposed move to Chelsea recently fell through after the London club pulled out of the deal for Adams, who was known to have a release clause in his Leeds deal.

Tyler Adams, who has completed his £24m move from Leeds United to Bournemouth. Picture: Getty

The money recouped for Adams, who had only joined Leeds from Red Bull Leipzig in a £20m deal last summer, will boost Daniel Farke's hand in transfer market as the Leeds chief seeks to augment his depleted squad options with some much-needed new signings.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said: "We’re thrilled to have brought Tyler to the club and he is a player we’ve admired for a long time.

"It’s been widely documented how much his talents have been recognised in this transfer window by other clubs, so to have him sign for AFC Bournemouth shows the ambition we have as a club.

"Tyler is an exciting player who possesses plenty of experience for someone that is just 24 years of age and we’re looking forward to working with him as he’s a player we know will be a great addition to our squad.”

Prior to Adams's departure, Leeds had seen just two senior players move for fees this summer, with Rodrigo joining Qatari outfit Al Rayyan for a bargain £3m and Tyler Roberts heading to Birmingham for a relatively modest price.

Seven other high-earning players have also left on loan.

The most recent outgoings saw Jack Harrison link up with Everton and Max Wober head to Borussia Monchengladbach.