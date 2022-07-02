Leeds United transfer news: Whites 'line up loan move' for RB Leipzig star, Leeds behind Leicester City in chase for Club Brugge man as United youngster in 'advanced talks' over new deal

The 26-year-old underwent a medical with the Premier League champions yesterday, with the Whites set to receive a fee of £42m with £3m in add-ons in a £45m deal.
We have rounded up the latest rumours from Elland Road with more midfielders linked with a move to Leeds.
Leeds United rumours
Leeds are considering a loan for RB Leipzig's Tyler Adams - an American international who previously worked under Jesse Marsch - as Kalvin Phillips's move to Manchester City is close to being confirmed (Mail Online - MORE).
Leicester City are "confident" of beating Leeds and AC Milan to the signing of Club Brugge's 21-year-old midfielder Charles De Ketelaere (90min.com).
Leeds are in advanced talks with Joe Gelhardt about a new long-term deal, after the striker enjoyed a breakout season in the Premier League last term (Yorkshire Evening Post - MORE).
Premier League rumours
Brentford are pushing to sign Hull City and England Under-21 striker Keane Lewis-Potter in a £20m move (The Telegraph - MORE).
Manchester United have made a verbal offer to Cristian Eriksen having held “positive” talks and are willing to hand the 30-year-old a two year deal worth £150,000-a-week (Daily Star - MORE).
Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis is among Everton’s list of targets as they look to replace Richarlison and an offer around £20m could be enough for the Championship club to accept (London Evening Standard - MORE).
Tottenham have joined West Ham, Everton and Newcastle United in considering a move for England midfielder Jesse Lingard after his departure from Manchester United (The Telegraph - MORE).
Tottenham are close to signing Barcelona and France defender Clement Lenglet (Daily Express - MORE).
Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen is set to join Middlesbrough on a season-long loan (Manchester Evening News - MORE).
Sheffield United are one of six Championship clubs interested in a season-long loan move for Aston Villa and England Under-19 midfielder Tim Iroegbunam (Birmingham Mail - MORE).