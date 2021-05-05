Leeds United transfer news: Whites plot swoop £20m-rated forward, Man Utd ready shock £90m move
Leeds United could move back into the top half of the Premier League this weekend, if they can secure a win against Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road.
The Whites will be keen to move on from last weekend's 2-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion - a result which ended Marcelo Bielsa's side's excellent run of form that saw them beat Manchester City and claim draws against both Liverpool and Manchester United.
Mark Oliver has been named as the referee for the game against Spurs, and Leeds will be looking to end a four-game run of losing matches under the 36-year-old's watch.
Meanwhile, ex-Leeds United and Rangers man Mark Hateley has been discussing the chances of the Whites signing Gers star man Ryan Kent this summer, and claimed: “Listen, Leeds have got him on their radar right, they have twice come in for him.
“They will be hoping it’s third time lucky. They have done well down in the English Premier League. They know what they need, they need somebody that can open something up in the blink of an eye, Kent is the boy that can do that.
“You pay £20m to stick somebody on the bench down in the English Premier League, that is the way it is. Kent has got this ability to turn a game in the blink of an eye.”
