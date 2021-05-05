Leeds United transfer news: Whites plot swoop £20m-rated forward, Man Utd ready shock £90m move

The Whites will be keen to move on from last weekend's 2-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion - a result which ended Marcelo Bielsa's side's excellent run of form that saw them beat Manchester City and claim draws against both Liverpool and Manchester United.

Mark Oliver has been named as the referee for the game against Spurs, and Leeds will be looking to end a four-game run of losing matches under the 36-year-old's watch.

Meanwhile, ex-Leeds United and Rangers man Mark Hateley has been discussing the chances of the Whites signing Gers star man Ryan Kent this summer, and claimed: “Listen, Leeds have got him on their radar right, they have twice come in for him.

“They will be hoping it’s third time lucky. They have done well down in the English Premier League. They know what they need, they need somebody that can open something up in the blink of an eye, Kent is the boy that can do that.

“You pay £20m to stick somebody on the bench down in the English Premier League, that is the way it is. Kent has got this ability to turn a game in the blink of an eye.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Leeds United and the rest of the Premier League, as the build-up to another busy weekend of top tier action continues:

1. Gunners target could join Bayern instead Arsenal's hopes of signing Achraf Hakimi look to have taken a blow, as Bayern Munich are said to be lining up a move for the Inter star. The Morocco international could cost upwards of £40m. (Express) Photo: GIOVANNI ISOLINO Buy photo

2. Chelsea boss dismissed contract speculation Despite an exceptional start to his career as Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has insisted there is "no need and no time" for him to talk about extending his contract, which is currently just an 18-month short-term deal. (Sky Sports) Photo: JAVIER SORIANO Buy photo

3. Campbell in the running for England U21 job Sol Campbell has emerged as one of the favourites to become the next England U21 manager. The ex-Arsenal star is still behind Lee Carsley and Justin Cochrane in the running, however. (SkyBet) Photo: James Chance Buy photo

4. Bundesliga giants want Chukwuemeka Bayern Munich looking to be leading the race to sign Aston Villa wonderkid Carney Chukwuemeka. The 17-year-old signed his first professional contract last October, but could leave the club to secure first-team football. (Football Insider) Photo: Dan Mullan Buy photo