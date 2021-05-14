Leeds United transfer news: Whites serious about continental raid, PL club plot £30m rival bid

Elland Road. (Photo by Jon Super - Pool/Getty Images)

Whether Marcelo Bielsa and Sean Dyche will allow their players to do so, however, is a different matter entirely.

The Whites are still on course for a top-half finish in their first season back in the top flight, while the Clarets will be looking to drag themselves up the table now that they are mathematically safe.

Former Elland Road striker Chris Wood has piled praise on his old club ahead of this weekend's showdown too.

Speaking in a press conference, he said: "I think they’ve done absolutely fantastic.

“They’ve had their great games and their not-so-good games, like everybody else.

"Overall I think they can say they’ve had a positive season.

“To finish in the top half of the Premier League can’t be sniffed at on your first go. I’m sure they’ll be looking to build next season, go again and see where it takes them.”

Wood was echoing the sentiments of his manager, who reserved big praise for opposite number Dyche ahead of the clash.

He said: “I think he has done an absolutely fantastic job.

"He quite clearly has a style that he stands by, he quite clearly has motivated the players both last season and this season to do the job and do it they have, that's for sure.

"There is never a question mark about the manager and never a question mark about managers in general actually.”

