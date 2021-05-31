Leeds United transfer news: Whites star could be 'tempted' by summer exit, West Ham want Spain international

Elland Road. (Photo by JASON CAIRNDUFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

While it’s true that the Spaniard rarely featured in the Premier League this season, there’s no denying his impact in helping the Whites return to the top flight, and his influence at Elland Road will surely be missed.

That's a point emphasised by pundit David Prutton too, who has been quick to praise the Spaniard following his exit.

Writing in a column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, he said: “When you look at what Pablo Hernandez has done at Leeds, he was very much one of the main attractions at the club.

“He brought a lot to the club with his background and his history and then, when you see him playing football, you see a player who can create chances and is very comfortable on the ball.

“He is the very ethos of a team player who was a vital cog as and when Leeds United needed him.

“As Leeds were moving forward from the men that came before Marcelo Bielsa, Pablo probably hasn’t got as many minutes under his belt as he would have wanted.

“But I think that is purely down to timing in terms of the timing of Marcelo coming in and the timing of life.

“This is a group of players that have been thoroughly worked and worked on and Pablo has been a massive part of that.”

