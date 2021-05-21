Leeds United transfer news: Whites target '100%' set for summer move, PL star tipped for shock Elland Road return

Elland Road. (Photo by Jon Super - Pool/Getty Images)

A brilliant run of form over the latter stages of the season has ensured that they are guaranteed a top half finish this term, with the final day of the campaign fast approaching.

One player in particular who looks to have hit a purple patch of late is Rodrigo.

The Spanish international has recorded three goals and an assist in his last three outings, and fellow forward Patrick Bamford is delighted to see him produce his best work after a stuttering debut season in England.

Speaking on the Official Leeds United podcast, Bamford said: “The pass he played for my goal [at Southampton], you know technically he is so good.

“His vision is so good. For me, it is a shame that I never really got to play with him constantly. He got Covid then he got injured and then got another injury.

“It took him a while to get in the team. That pass and the vision just showed it. He played another one where I probably should’ve squared it but shot from a tight angle.

“I’d love playing with him because he likes dropping short all the time and getting on the ball. I want to play with the best players. He’s obviously a Spanish international and you look forward to playing with the best.”

Leeds will end their season with a home clash against West Brom this weekend.

