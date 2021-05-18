Leeds United transfer news: Whites target reveals he is 'open' to summer move, PL giants want Elland Road talisman

The Whites have impressed immensely during their long-awaited return to the top flight and are still on track for a top half finish after a strong run of form in recent weeks.

Speaking in a press conference prior to his side’s clash with the Saints Marcelo Bielsa suggested that Leeds’ recent purple patch is at least partially down to the fitness and conditioning of his squad.

He said: "Three years working with a stable group is an advantage, and to have been able to have been part of a long Championship also helps.

“Now that you have asked me about it I want to give recognition to Benoit Delaval who is the fitness coach and all the group who is being led by Rob Price who is in charge of medical staff and recovery of the players.

"Those two structures that are very developed in the club, these things are linked to the physical activity of the players, the loads and the health, they have done a very valuable job.

"They are professionals who are very up to date and very capable. And them being able to take advantage of a good disposition of the players to be able to do such good things."

Leeds’ last meeting with Southampton ended in a 3-0 win back in February.

Patrick Bamford, Stuart Dallas, and Raphinha scored the decisive goals.

