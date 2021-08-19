The Whites caused quite the ruckus with their unique brand of attacking football, and after their opening day 5-1 defeat against Manchester United, it looks as if Marcelo Bielsa is going to double down on his tactics this term.
Forward Rodrigo had already assured fans that there will be no alterations to the way that Bielsa's side play, only a desire to make plan A even better in search of an even higher placing than last term.
"I think he is trying to improve what we did last season," said the record signing, asked if there would be anything that Bielsa wanted his side to do differently either in an attacking or a defensive sphere.
"I think we had an amazing season last year.
"We know that Marcelo has a way of playing and he will not change for next season and we will not change for the next season.
"He is very convinced about what he is doing and he is trying to transmit that to us, the confidence that he has in his job and his way of work.
"That's why I think Leeds achieved great things last year because the players are with him.
"He has tried to do what he wants and everyone has the same mentality to face the games and the trainings and the way that we work."
