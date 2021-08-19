The Whites caused quite the ruckus with their unique brand of attacking football, and after their opening day 5-1 defeat against Manchester United, it looks as if Marcelo Bielsa is going to double down on his tactics this term.

Forward Rodrigo had already assured fans that there will be no alterations to the way that Bielsa's side play, only a desire to make plan A even better in search of an even higher placing than last term.

"I think he is trying to improve what we did last season," said the record signing, asked if there would be anything that Bielsa wanted his side to do differently either in an attacking or a defensive sphere.

"I think we had an amazing season last year.

"We know that Marcelo has a way of playing and he will not change for next season and we will not change for the next season.

"He is very convinced about what he is doing and he is trying to transmit that to us, the confidence that he has in his job and his way of work.

"That's why I think Leeds achieved great things last year because the players are with him.

"He has tried to do what he wants and everyone has the same mentality to face the games and the trainings and the way that we work."

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below…

*All odds courtesy of Oddschecker.

1. Saints want Longstaff Southampton are keen on a move for Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff. (Daily Mail) (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

2. Toon keen on Normann Newcastle United have enquired about the signing of FK Rostov star Mathias Normann. The approach has been ‘rejected’, but a move for the highly-rated Norwegian is ‘one to watch’ over the final few weeks of the transfer window. (Fabrizio Romano) (Photo by VIDAR RUUD/NTB/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: VIDAR RUUD Photo Sales

3. Burnley in advanced Cornet talks Burnley are in advanced talks to sign Lyon winger Maxwel Cornet for £14million ahead of Leeds United. (Football Insider) (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER Photo Sales

4. Sarr not for sale Watford have received no approach for Ismaila Sarr this summer and remain adamant the player is not for sale. Liverpool have been linked with the winger. (Watford Observer) (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images) Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales