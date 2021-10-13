Foden has given the Leeds United star his vote for toughest member of the England squad, believing the midfielder is this generation's hard man.

BT Sport quizzed Gareth Southgate’s players on which of their teammates came out on top for certain traits, including who is the most funny and the hardest worker.

Some of the categories split opinion more than others - with Phillips himself scratching around for an answer to ‘most intelligent’ - but the lion’s share of players were agreed that Reece James was the toughest among them, with Ollie Watkins, Jordan Henderson, Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount and James himself voting for the Chelsea player.

Foden, though, went against the majority, looking thoughtful when asked before answering “Kalvin Phillips” with confidence.

Phillips became adored by England fans this summer when his no-nonsense cleaning up in the middle of the park played a crucial role in the team’s journey to the EURO 2020 final.

The 25-year-old was unable to join up with Southgate’s squad for the latest round of World Cup qualifiers and, by many fans’ accounts, he was sorely missed in England’s lacklustre performance against Hungary on Tuesday night.

1. Toon keen on Morelos Newcastle United have identified Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos as a potential transfer target. (90min) (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

2. Albion target Onuachu speaks out Prolific striker Paul Onuachu has not ruled out an exit from KRC Genk, following previous links with Brighton. The Nigerian international has 11 goals in 12 matches in all competitions and has also been linked with Arsenal, West Ham, and Liverpool, along with Albion. (Voetbalkrant) (Photo by JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: JOE KLAMAR Photo Sales

3. Magpies open Fofana Newcastle United have opened talks to sign Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana. (RMC Sport) (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

4. Spurs still want Nandez Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez is still an ‘object of desire’ for Tottenham. Leeds have also been linked in the past. (Calcio Casteddu) (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: JUAN MABROMATA Photo Sales