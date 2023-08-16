LEEDS UNITED head coach Daniel Farke has intimated that release clauses in the contracts of some players have expired, with the club 'back in the driver's seat' regarding their futures.

Relegation release clauses in the contracts of a host of United players have formed the narrative for a difficult summer at the Yorkshire club, with Farke having urged the club to learn from this process for future transfers following the departures of a number of stars already.

Jack Harrison became the latest to leave Leeds and invoke a clause earlier this week when he joined Everton.

Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra are also among those remaining Leeds players with similar clauses in their deals, with their futures uncertain.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke on the touchline during the recent Carabao Cup first-round match against Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Farke, whose side host West Brom on Friday, said: We spoke quite honestly and transparently about the situation definitely being a bumpy August and that there are exit clauses in the contracts of many players.

"Our style is not to speak about (individual) details in the contracts of our players, because I think it is not professional to speak too much about it.

"But what I can confirm is that the closer we edge to the end of the transfer window, the more and more we are control over this situation.

"This is what has happened over the last days. The situation has eased up a little bit and the closer we edge towards the end of the transfer window, the more we are back in the driver's seat and that's definitely good news."

SInisterra made himself 'unavailable' for last weekend's game at Birmingham, alongside Gnonto, who does not have a release clause.The unsettled Italian international has refused to play the last two matches after Leeds said they were not prepared to sell him, with his conduct being invested by Leeds and viewed as an "internal disciplinary matter." Everton are keen to sign him, but United have no wish to sell.

Farke confirmed that that wantaway trio of Sinisterra, Gnonto and Helder Costa, who a year left on his Elland Road contract but has not played for the club since August 2021, are currently training away from the first-team group.

The United chief is expecting clarity regarding the situation with Sinisterra shortly.

Farke continued: "What I can say - and I think it is important to say in an open and honest way - is at the moment, Helder Costa, Willy Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra are training separately from the group. They have individual training in order to stay fit and to be prepared.

"They are also moved out of the dressing room for different reasons. We have spoken at length about the situation with Willy. With Helder Costa, everything is quite relaxed as even from the start of pre-season, we had an open and pretty honest conversation.

"It is his wish he wants to have a move and also our wish, as a club, that there will be a solution and an end. There's no concerns and complaints, it's really professional. I am quite sure there will be a solution in the end.

"With Luis Sinisterra, it's also a different situation in comparison to Willy Gnonto. There is no exit clause and we have made it quite clear we won't sell him. “And then there was this issue and with Luis, it's different.

"He had some exit clauses in his contract and was more like some open contractual question marks and legal question marks how this is set up exactly.

"For that, he was not available for the last game and we also decided that until everything is decided from the legal point of view, it's clear and obvious thathe won't train with the group as in his mind, he cannot control and focus fully on football.

"We also did not want the group to be distracted by this topic.

"The situation is sorted and we have decided to move him outside of our group. In the last days, there was some movement and we wait for the final judgment from a legal point of view. It seems like it will be sorted pretty quickly and then we have a different situation.