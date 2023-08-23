Leeds United transfers: Whites 'step up their interest' in Swansea City striker Joel Piroe

LEEDS UNITED have stepped up their interest in Swansea City striker Joel Piroe - but face significant competition to secure his services.

The in-demand Dutchman is also interesting Southampton and two unnamed European sides, although interest from Leicester City has reportedly cooled.Everton has also been linked with the frontman.

Piroe has only a year to run on his contract, but the Swans are keen for him to sign a new deal, although, as it stands, that appears unlikely.

Swansea’s £15m valuation of their star forward is said to have been a “partial sticking point” to securing a sale.

The Dutch marksman has been the subject of intense transfer speculation. Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Piroe’s representatives are said to be unhappy with Swansea’s proposals on how a potential deal would be structured.

The Dutchman has scored 46 goals in 96 appearances since joining from PSV Eindhoven in 2021 for a bargain £1m fee, rising to £2m.

Leeds currently have a paucity of available central strikers with Patrick Bamford and Matteo Joseph out injured, while Georginio Rutter has struggled for form since his arrival in January.

Speaking last month, Swans head coach Michael Duff said that the club were in discussions with Piroe regarding a new contract.