A CONTRACT option has been triggered on the deal of Luke Ayling - with the Leeds United vice-captain to now remain at the club until the summer of 2024.

The full-back’s original deal was due to expire at the end of the current season, but the club has invoked a clause in his contract.

The 31-year-old, who has emerged as a real fans favourite since joining from Bristol City in the summer of 2016, has made 237 appearances for the club and went promotion back to the Premier League with United in 2019-20.

Ayling has made 17 appearances for Leeds this season in all competitions.

Luke Ayling. Picture: Getty Images

Ayling commented: “All my focus is on Leeds United staying in the Premier League this season, but it goes without saying that I love this football club and I am delighted to extend my stay into next year.

“I want to thank our fans for their continued support as well as my teammates and everyone connected with the club.”

Director of football Victor Orta said: “Luke fully deserves his extension, he remains a key member of the team and his impact off the field is immeasurable.