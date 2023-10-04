All Sections
Leeds United trio in Wales squad missing key figure but featuring two new boys keeping it in the family

The Leeds United trio of Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Daniel James have all been named in Wales' squad for their Euro 2024 qualifier against Croatia.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 4th Oct 2023, 11:58 BST

Back-up Sheffield United goalkeeper Adam Davies has also been named in a squad which features Charlie Savage, son of Robbie, for the first time.

First Wales host Gibraltar on October 11 before a game which is crucial to Rob Page's side.

Wales are fourth in Group D, three points behind joint leaders Turkey and Croatia.

Only a positive result will keep Wales' hopes of automatically qualifying for next summer's European Championship in Germany alive but they are without captain Aaron Ramsey and winger Brennan Johnson through injury.

Cardiff City's Ramsey could be facing knee surgery. The injury Johnson picked up playing for Tottenham Hotspur against Arsenal is not thought to be serious, but will keep him out.

His club-mate Ben Davies is expected to captain the side in the absence of 32-year-old Ramsey.

Hull-born James missed the last round of internationals through injury but has looked good since returning to the Leeds team. Ampadu has quickly established himself as a key figure at Elland Road after his summer move from Chelsea.

KEY FIGURES: Leeds United club-mates Ethan Ampadu and Daniel James have long been important parts of the Wales set-upKEY FIGURES: Leeds United club-mates Ethan Ampadu and Daniel James have long been important parts of the Wales set-up
So has centre-back Rodon, on loan from Spurs. Both have been important players for former Sheffield United centre-back Page at international level.

Manchester United youth product Savage joined Reading in the summer, and gets a first call-up along with Mark Beck, a left-back on loan at Dundee from Liverpool. At 21, Beck is a year older than Savage.

He too has family connections with past Wales teams as the great-nephew of Ian Rush.

SQUAD: Hennessey, Ward, A Davies (Sheffield United), B Davies, Rodon (Leeds United), Lockyer, Mepham, Poole, Cabango, Williams, Beck, Roberts, Burns, Ampadu (Leeds United), Savage, J James, Levitt, Sheehan, D James (Leeds United), Broadhead, Wilson, Brooks, Cullen, Harris, Moore, Bradshaw.

