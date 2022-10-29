Leeds United trio make recovery in time to face Liverpool as team news is confirmed for Anfield clash

Jesse Marsch said in his pre-match press conference that three players were among a number of players from his squad who were doubtful to make the trip to Anfield on Saturday evening.

Tyler Adams makes his return after being absent for last weekend’s defeat against Fulham. Cooper and Rodrigo both featured as the Whites lost at Elland Road but were outlined as doubts by manager Jesse Marsch on Thursday.

Joe Gelhardt was also listed as an injury worry for Leeds but he has recovered enough to be named on the bench. Luis Sinisterra is absent.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Rodrigo Moreno of Leeds United looks on during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Fulham FC at Elland Road on October 23, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Adams is one of three changes to last weekend’s starting XI with Rasmus Kristensen and Crysencio Summerville also coming in, replacing Luke Ayling and Sam Greenwood.

Thiago returns for Liverpool after missing the club’s last two games while captain Jordan Henderson drops to the bench after picking up a minor knock in the Champions League against Ajax on Wednesday.

Liverpool starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Elliott, Thiago, Firmino, Salah, Nunez.