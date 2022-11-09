Leeds United unable to back up wins over Liverpool and Bournemouth with Cup victory at Wolves

The substitute struck with five minutes left to down much-changed Leeds and seal a 1-0 victory for the hosts.

It settled an uneventful game which looked to be heading to penalties and gave new Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui and his coaches food for thought.

Lopetegui is due at the club’s Compton training base on Friday, ahead of watching Saturday’s visit of Arsenal, before officially taking charge on Monday.

Sam Greenwood of Leeds United is challenged by Joao Moutinho of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Carabao Cup Third Round match. (Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images)

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch made 10 changes, with only Harrison surviving from the 4-3 win over Bournemouth, and assistant Rene Maric defended the selection.

He said: “We thought the group we put on the pitch played a very good game. The performance from the young guys was very good. We know we have a really good squad and talented players who need these steps to develop.

“In the last weeks, we’ve had very intense games. Players who are not as fresh as the group we put out might not have been as good. I have no regrets.

“We are obviously disappointed because I thought we could have won. We had a really good start and had chances all over the game which we didn’t take.”

Jack Harrison of Leeds United is tackled by Rayan Ait-Nouri of Wolves. (Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Confident Leeds – buoyed by successive Premier League wins – went at their hosts and Matija Sarkic beat away Jack Harrison’s deflected free-kick before parrying Leo Hjelde’s header.

The visitors threatened to overrun Wolves but the hosts rode out the storm to regain some composure, with Ruben Neves curling a free-kick wide and Adama Traore drilling across goal.

From then, though, the excitement levels died down with neither team able to pin down an advantage as the game cried out for some quality. It was too scrappy to maintain any kind of momentum and a subdued Molineux needed to be patient.

Max Kilman was comfortably denied by Joel Robles soon after the re-start and better was to come from the former Everton goalkeeper when he kept Connor Ronan’s improvised effort out.

Adama Traore began to at least stretch Leeds but could not find any end product.

That has been Wolves’ problem all season. They sit second bottom of the Premier League having scored just eight times and their ideas looked to have dried up.

Harrison curled wide for Leeds but Boubacar Traore pulled out a stunning winner from nowhere with five minutes left.

Nathan Collins won the ball on the right and fed Daniel Podence who found the substitute to crash in a fine strike.

Wolves: Sarkic, Jonny (Lembikisa 82), Collins, Kilman, Ait Nouri, Ronan (Daniel Podence 65), Neves (Joao Moutinho 72), Hodge, A Traore (B Traore 72), Hwang, Goncalo Guedes (Campbell 66). Unused subs: Jose Sa, Mosquera, Gomes, Bueno.

Leeds: Robles, Ayling, Llorente, Hjelde, Firpo, Klich, Gyabi, Harrison, Perkins (Gnonto 71), Fernandez, Gelhardt (Greenwood 54). Unused substitutes: Klaesson, Miller, McCalmont, Allen, Moore, Debayo, Snowdon.