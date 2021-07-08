Leeds United urged to seal £10m starlet swoop, Hull City land Premier League forward

The club announced the signing of Junior Firpo from Barcelona earlier in the week, and former Whites man Tony Dorigo has backed the new signing to shine, and claimed: “When you are looking at upgrading the team and upgrading the squad you are looking at left-back and there had been plenty of rumours of who they had been looking for.

“But this one is really interesting. I didn’t know huge amounts about him but, when I started looking and watching and seeing where he has come from and his age and everything else, he kind of fits it perfectly.

“Because he has been at Barcelona as well for the last couple of years, he hasn’t been the No 1 choice and that’s why this is interesting for him in that he is coming here knowing that he is the No 1 choice.

“That’s a bit like Patrick Bamford. Patrick came to Leeds to be Leeds’ No 9, the manager has backed him and I think this is the same with Junior Firpo now.

“He is going to be the left-back so I think he will relish that, given the opportunity, because, clearly, he couldn’t get rid of Jordi Alba at Barcelona and then, of course, lots of things must go through your mind.

“Fortunately, I haven’t been through that same situation but, when you come to a big club, you want to nail down that position and be ‘the man’ and, when you are not, it must knock your confidence a little bit. But there’s no doubt he has got all the attributes.”