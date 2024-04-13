Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers: Nothing dropped, only won - Daniel Farke's glass half-full message to supporters

Press conferences are a way for them to get their message out – not to the media, who are just passing it on – but to fans, players and opponents.

As soon as he sat down on Friday to address the media at Thorp Arch the Leeds United manager was keen to spread the word about what a fantastic human being Stuart Dallas had been in his time at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But there was another message to get out too – that after four games without a win, the glass was half-full, not spilt across the carpet as some of the more hysterical supporters will be thinking.

With just one win in four games, Leeds have not had the greatest time of it since coming back from their international break but Leicester City and Ipswich have only picked up one and two more points respectively in that period.

Being outside the automatic promotion places is never comfortable with four matches to play but an early kick-off at home to Blackburn Rovers means Leeds can jump back above Ipswich and increase the heat ahead of their visit from in-form Middlesbrough. No one is immune to a bit of panic at this stage of the campaign.

So an innocent question about the top three all dropping points in midweek was pounced on – not nastily – as soon as it cropped up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My attitude is that you can't drop points, you can just win points," said Farke, relaxed enough to float the idea he was more likely to spend his Friday night watching the Masters than Plymouth Argyle v Leicester.

KEEP CALM AND CARRY ON: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is keen for perspective

"There are no minus points (for goodness sake, do not let him see a Premier League table). We gained one point against Sunderland.

"We would have preferred to take a big step with three points but you have to be respectful and if you can't win a game you have to make sure you are there with the second-best result and you win one point.

"This gameday brought us one point closer to the top of the league. We are still within one point of Ipswich and we protected our advantage to (fourth-placed) Southampton a bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At this stage of the season it's so difficult to deliver win after win after win. The quality of the opponents is not bad. You have to respect sometimes a team plays with freedom – or, the other way around when you face a side who is fighting against relegation they fight with a knife between their teeth, especially at the end of the season. For that you always have to be respectful and to make sure you don't under-estimate (them).

FIGHTING: Blackburn Rovers' Ryan Hedges in the recent 5-1 win at home to Sunderland

"We wanted to win the last game and the first over-riding feeling was disappointment but it was important not to lose the game by being open and conceding from a counter-attack. It was our first clean sheet in three games and this was crucial.

"We head into every game to win it, this is our DNA, how I want my teams to play (but) when you have a day where you are struggling to create many clear-cut chances and key, obvious decisions go against you, sometimes you have to take a point.

"It was an important point and we're looking forward to the next chance to win one or, even better, three."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If it sounds like Farke fighting against the roller-coaster emotions of fans which make every point dropped – sorry, not won – at the sharp end of the season feel like a disaster, every victory cause for huge celebration, he insists it is not.

DESPARATE TIMES: Willy Gnonto in Leeds United's 0-0 draw with Sunderland on Tuesday

"I really like how emotional our supporters are," he says. "I was so interested to lead this club when I signed the contract. I know the potential this club has got.

"I was never naive when I signed a contract. Everyone is so emotional for this club and it's important you don't lead like a flag in the wind. You never take anything personally. You have to be calm.

"We have the best home record in the league; we have been by far the best team in the second half of the season; we have the best defensive record of all teams; we are not relying on one player; we share the goals; we show what this club is about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have created a group with spirit and identity. We have climbed the ladder step by step."

Only three points ahead of Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town, straddling the relegation zone, despite Easter Monday's 5-1 win at Sunderland, Blackburn should certainly be one of those clubs with his proverbial knife between their teeth on Saturday.

"If you are not switched on against them, they have got players that can hurt us," warned Farke.

"They are very dangerous. They showed what they were capable of doing a few weeks ago when they scored five against Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They will perhaps be a little bit more motivated to show a reaction from the other night (Tuesday’s 5-0 defeat at Bristol City). They have got nothing to lose. Nobody really expects them to take Elland Road by storm after the last result.

"We know we have to control them because they have many good football players."