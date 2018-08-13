Leeds United v Bolton Wanderers: Jansson and Bamford to start amidst widescale changes against Trotters

MARCELO BIELSA will make widescale changes to his Leeds United team for Tuesday night's first round Carabao Cup clash against Bolton Wanderers at Elland Road with Pontus Jansson and Patrick Bamford among eight players named who will start.

Swedish international centre-back Jansson and £7m striker signing Bamford have started both of United's first two Championship games against Stoke City and Derby County from the bench with Jansson so far yet to feature after making a later return to training following his exploits with Sweden in the World Cup.

Gaetano Berardi has instead partnered captain Liam Cooper at centre-back.

With Kemar Roofe in fine form in the lone striker role, Bamford has also started both games amongst the substitutes with the forward given 11 minutes off the bench in Saturday's 4-1 win at Derby but both Bamford and Jansson will start against the Trotters.

With Bielsa set to shuffle his pack, Jamal Blackman, Jamie Shackleton, Tom Pearce, Lewis Baker, Tyler Roberts and Jack Harrison have also been named by the head coach as starters.

Asked if the cup clash presented a chance to offer game time to some of those players not yet involved, Bielsa said: "So far we have played only two games. And tomorrow many players who haven't played so far will play, Blackman, Shackleton, Jansson, Pearce, Baker, Roberts, Bamford and Harrison. These players were not starters and they will play tomorrow."