May 8, 2010, was a day for strong minds and characters as Leeds famously drew strength from adversity to clinch promotion to the second tier the hard way against Bristol Rovers.

It was an occasion that no-one present – or who participated in it – will forget in a hurry.

A goal down and a player light following the dismissal of Max Gradel, the hosts summoned up the will to prevail thanks to goals from a local hero in Jonny Howson and captain-for-the-day Jermaine Beckford, in his final game in Leeds colours.

Jermaine Beckford is mobbed by Leeds United fans after the Bristol Rovers game back in 2010. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

They dragged the club over the line to secure a first promotion in 20 years and first on home soil since 1932.

There will be no champagne or gongs if the hosts pick up three points tomorrow. Just some brief relief and pause for breath ahead of D-day.

The only prize that matters is Leeds still being a top-flight club by the final whistle at Brentford tomorrow week.

There’s a long way to go towards achieving that.

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips carries a young fan off the pitch at the end of the Chelsea game. Picture: Tony Johnson

If Leeds survive, you suspect that one of their own in Kalvin Phillips will have something to do with that alongside their chief offensive threat in Raphinha, in particular.

Raphinha’s Elland Road career may well be destined for elsewhere come this summer, just as Beckford’s was 12 years ago. But the Brazilian could yet provide a parting gift.

As with Morley lad Howson back in 2009-10, the personal pride of Phillips – who grew up in Armley – will also be colossal tomorrow.

His manager needs him, just as Simon Grayson needed Howson on that feted spring occasion against Rovers. Jesse Marsch will require others, too.

Marsch said: “They (players) are all in. I watch Kalvin Phillips and his ability to represent the club and the community and play at his best and be a leader on the pitch in difficult moments and run for the team and never ask questions and do whatever it takes.

“I could say that about Liam Cooper and go down the line. That’s what we have here.

“I know they are ‘all in’ and are convinced in who we are and none want to see this project end at this moment. That is the biggest motivation – everyone understands that to keep together, we need to stay in this league.”

Phillips, more than anyone, is playing for a city and its people tomorrow.

The England midfielder was photographed signing autographs and posing for selfies with supporters late at night following Leeds’s painful 3-0 home loss to Chelsea.

It showcased a player who is understanding of his obligations to his hometown club and what Premier League football means to its supporters. If his Leeds career does end this summer, he won’t want it to end in relegation.

Marsch continued: “There was a moment after the game, when we were all disappointed and frustrated and then we were walking around and clapping the fans.

“There was a little boy who ran on the field and he was running after his heroes. We kind of tried to help him out and then Kalvin grabbed him and took him over.

“They see how Kalvin puts his heart and life on the line for this club. There is a unique sense of community with this club that I have been able to experience in my short time here that I am very thankful to be part of and understand how special that is.”

There was a sense of resignation – and gallows humour – from sections of hurt Leeds supporters amid the grim events of Wednesday evening.

But there was also defiance from others. A fanbase were down in midweek, but they are not quite out just yet.

That has not stopped several pundits from penning the Premier League obituaries of Leeds already, although Marsch has too much on his plate to notice or use it as motivation.

There was no talk of Gandhi or Muhammad Ali at Marsch’s pre-match press conference on Friday or reference to others who have inspired the United head coach such as NBA icon Michael Jordan, ex-Chicago Bulls coach Phil Jackson or American football great Vince Lombardi.

The only thing that matters is doing everything possible to get three points against Brighton. That is where it starts and ends.

Marsch added: “There’s certainly a chip on the shoulder of what the identity of this club is. We all know that.

“To be honest, I have not read much of what is being said in the media and I don’t know if players have.

“We have got to focus so much of our energies in the last week on just regenerating and going again and knowing our backs are against the wall and need as many healthy bodies.

“When I say healthy bodies, I also mean psychologically and mentally, so we are ready to stand up to this moment in a really big way. That is entirely our focus and I don’t think what is being said on the outside has too much effect upon us.”

Leeds will take the field shortly after the conclusion of relegation rivals Burnley’s game at Spurs tomorrow.

Events in North London may alter the psychological mood of the crowd, but Marsch’s players require tunnel vision.

He said: “Our preparation is such that we feel we have to win the match. The tricky part is, that regardless of the Burnley result, they have a match to play on Thursday as well.