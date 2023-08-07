Leeds United v Cardiff City: Two men arrested at Elland Road as one admits making aeroplane gesture at Cardiff City fans

Two men were arrested by police at Elland Road during Leeds United’s match against Cardiff city on Sunday.

The men – both aged 21 - were arrested on suspicion of public order offences at the game.

One was later charged with throwing coins on the pitch.

He was bailed to appear before Leeds magistrates next month.

Elland Road, Leeds. Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.

The other admitted to making aeroplane gestures towards Cardiff supporters.

The man received a community resolution in relation to the matter, police confirmed to The Yorkshire Post.

Football fans could be banned from games, including next year’s European Championships, if they mock tragedies such as the Hillsborough disaster, the Munich air crash, Bradford Fire or the death of Emiliano Sala in a plane crash.

Updated Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) guidance is seeking to tackle tragedy-related abuse which is when fans sing, chant or gesture offensive messages about disasters or accidents involving players or fans.

The guidance, which helps prosecutors as they make legal decisions on cases, restates that tragedy-related abuse can be seen as a public order offence.

The move has been backed by the chief executives of the Football Association, Premier League and English Football League.

The guidance also sets out how lawyers can apply for Football Banning Orders. These can stop fans attending matches and impose other restrictions such as on travel to certain areas and during tournaments or being allowed in pubs at game time.

Douglas Mackay, of the CPS, said: “A small minority of so-called fans are both damaging the reputation of the sport and more importantly this offending has a devastating impact on the families of victims of tragedies and the communities connected closely to these events.”

Leeds United drew 2-2 in the match against Cardiff, with a late equaliser from Crysencio Summerville.

The team were 2-0 down at the break but rallied in the second half.

Leeds United: Meslier; Ayling, Struijk, Cooper (Cresswell 53), Hjelde (Byram 46); Ampadu, Gray (Perkins 90+3); Summerville, Sinisterra, James (Poveda 82); Gnonto (Gelhardt 82). Unused substitutes: Shackleton, Gyabi, Bate, Darlow.

Cardiff City: Alnwick; Ng (Romeo 78), McGuinness, Goutas, O'Dowda; Bowler, Wintle, Ralls (Adams 30), Grant (Meite 65); Ramsey (Rinomhota 78); Ugbo (Etete 78). Unused substitutes: Collins, Simpson, Luthra, Robinson.