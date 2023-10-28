Leeds United v Huddersfield TownLike every Leeds United manager, Daniel Farke has been quick to play up the passion of its supporters, sure to be heard loud and proud when Saturday's West Yorkshire derby against Huddersfield Town kicks off at 12.30pm.

To have the backing of Elland Road – and sizeable away followings – is a huge strength but does have its drawbacks, if you let it.

Humdrum clubs find it easier to absorb defeats than those whose supporters are plastered all over social media, heard loudly on phone-ins, and wear disappointment as clearly as their shirts in the streets.

It is one of football's buzzwords to refer to "the noise" and the bigger the club, the more it is amplified.

So if Leeds are not careful, Wednesday's bump in the road can turn into a crisis.

They lost at Stoke City on Wednesday. Worse, the only goal was a Pascal Struijk own goal and followed a penalty miss – a "half-own goal" Farke called it – by Patrick Bamford. It spoilt many a Wednesday night and plenty a working Thursday but cannot be allowed to spoil Saturday's Championship game too.

Tellingly, Leeds are yet to suffer consecutive defeats with Farke in the manager's office.

And whilst he would never have his club any other way – it is the price on the ticket he eagerly snapped up last summer – Farke has to keep a lid on things in the dressing room.

"We have to be this club," he believes. "It's important that after each win our supporters want to dance on the table and after every setback or loss you need to have the feeling the world goes down.

"I have the same feeling inside but I have to stay a bit more calm, a bit more level. I don't dance around once we have a good run and I'm also not over-reacting once we have a little setback.

"If we had converted the penalty and scored the first goal, just one team would have won this game and everyone would dance on the tables and say, 'It was a difficult away game, the first half we dug in and then the game management was brilliant, what depth in the squad, we bought players from the bench and they decided the game.'

"Sadly it's totally the other way around. It's normal for quite an emotional club but it's always important to stay calm.

"The last time this club won the league (in 2020) there were nine (league) losses during the season. The last time I was promoted with Norwich, I had six.

"No teams goes through a season without having a difficult spell, this league is too competitive.

"The most important thing is after a setback you react in the right way and make sure you have no back-to-back losses. It's why we're highly motivated to show a reaction."

Bamford must be strong. It was his third consecutive penalty miss and after the second, against Newcastle United in April, the "noise" escalated into death threats.

He will not take Leeds' next penalty, but strikers miss chances and Farke is not worried about it affecting the 30-year-old.

"Patrick is experienced enough," shrugs Farke, a former forward.

"I'm a big believer that the coach decides who take the penalties. I hate it when there are discussions on the pitch and it's not clear so we always decide before the game.

"Joel Piroe was our main taker and we have one or two options because sometimes the player doesn't have a great day or when he's fouled he doesn't feel comfortable so you have a second and third choice but you can't name all 11.

"Jordan Anthony is often on the list because he has a great record but he was a substitute and I don't believe players who come into the game take a penalty because it's beneficial to have played a few minutes.

"The only offensive (starter) still on the pitch was Georginio Rutter and he missed a penalty in the cup game (at Salford City).

"The only one still on my sheet to take a penalty was a centre-back who has never taken a penalty in a competitive game.

"Patrick wouldn't hide behind the fact he missed the last two and leave it to a guy who doesn't feel comfortable in such a crucial situation.

"He missed it and instead of being the hero he has to deal with lots of criticism but if you take responsibility, that's what you have to do."

But as well as pulling himself around, Bamford has a job ensuring the dressing room does not get carried away in defeat.

"The time of the one-man show is over," said Farke. "You need a proper group who believes and stick to your beliefs and brings your values and the things you think are important into their heads and into the hearts and souls of the players.

"I've praised a lot in recent weeks Liam Cooper and Luke Ayling although they were not involved in each and every second on the pitch but you need them to lead this group and this is what they're doing in a brilliant way.

"We still have a relatively young group, especially the starting line-up, so I'm looking forward to having Stuart Dallas back and at least more regularly in the dressing room and team training. But I like the attitude of the younger players and we have a good energy within the group."