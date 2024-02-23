Leeds United v Leicester City: Daniel Farke doesn't mind the gap as he tells Whites to keep focus on themselves

For a long time many have had the Foxes marked down as champions-in-waiting but had the Championship season begun in October, Leeds would be two points clear.

That is all ifs, buts and maybes but more pertinent is that Leeds' 100 per cent league record in 2024 has whittled the gap between the sides down from 17 points.

But Farke is never one to get carried away with league tables and in truth, finishing in the top two is far more important in an era where Premier League football makes such a difference to a club’s status.

Winning on Friday will help that too, putting pressure on Ipswich Town (level on points) and Southampton (two behind) to respond at home to Birmingham City and Millwall respectively on Saturday.

"I was never so concentrated on the points gap to Leicester and even now I am not so bothered because even if we won this game and close the points gap a bit more they still have a great points tally and everything in their own hands," insisted the German, a two-time title-winner with Norwich City. “We can't influence their games so that's really not important.

"What I like is our performance level and our consistency in improving our points average (currently 2.1 points per game). We want to ride this momentum.

"Leicester will definitely finish in the top two so I'm not too bothered about the points difference to Leicester, I just want to concentrate on our tally and we want to achieve a special amount of wins and points to finish in the best possible position.

"There's a lot of work to do.

"Leicester are the most consistent team in this league, otherwise they wouldn't be in position one with such a great points tally.

"We have to respect this.

"We had a bit of a difficult start and since the start we have perhaps collected even a few more points in comparison to them and have closed the points gap but when you judge the whole season, they are the most consistent."

At the same time, Farke is not trying to downplay what is probably the biggest Championship game of the season so far.

"It's important not to lose your calm and to be over-motivated but on the other hand it's a special game and I judge it the way we all were when we first started to play football," he explained. "It's not like you were thinking of the table or points gap, you just wanted to prove yourself and challenge yourself against the best possible opponent.

"This is the best possible opponent we can face at Elland Road (in the league). We want to show we are capable of playing at the same level or even better.

"I never judge it like a chess game between the two managers, I want to help my team to be successful so I don't judge myself as too important, I'm there to help."