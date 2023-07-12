Leeds United are set to take on fierce rivals Manchester United in Norway this afternoon in the first match of pre season.

The match is due to kick off at the Ullevaal Stadium, Oslo at 4pm for viewers in the UK.

Many fans have made the summer trip to watch the team for the first time in pre season.

This will be the first opportunity to watch the Whites in action under new boss Daniel Farke, as the squad begin preparations for the 2023/24 EFL Championship season.

Patrick Bamford's shot is blocked by Luke Shaw. Leeds United v Manchester United. Premier League. Elland Road. 12 February 2023. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Now, the club has announced the details of how to watch the match.

The match will only be available to watch by buying a ‘match pass’ from the LUTV website, it has been revealed.

On their website, LUFC said: “Please note, existing LUTV subscriptions do not cover any pre-season games and no audio-only commentary will be available. The only way to watch these games on LUTV is by purchasing a match pass through the website.”

The Match Pass for this game is a one-off, non-recurring payment according to the club.