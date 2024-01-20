Leeds United v Preston: Daniel Farke on what he loves about the mentality of Archie Gray

Leeds United v Preston North EndAT the start of the working week on the third Monday in January - purportedly the most depressing day of the calendar year - Daniel Farke might just have looked out of his office window at Thorp Arch and raised a smile.

On Blue Monday, millions might have traipsed to work and felt the cold. It is likely to have been a Gray day for the Leeds United boss.

The rise of young players warms the heart and Leeds are in receipt of a special one in prodigiously-talented teenager in Archie Gray, who is marking himself out to be one of the best emerging talents in not just the EFL, but the whole country. And that’s taking in the Premier League.

Still just 17 - although it’s increasingly hard to believe - Gray signed a long-term contract on Tuesday, which keeps him at the club until 2028.

Leeds United star Archie Gray. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

His previous deal had been due to end in 2025. With limits on the length of a contract that a 17-year-old can sign, those in the corridors of power at Elland Road had always planned to extend his terms once Gray got closer to his birthday. He turns 18 in March.

The form of Gray - who signed his first professional deal last March - is understandably not going unnoticed in the boardrooms of the big boys in the Premier League. Leeds are mindful of making provisions.

Gray is destined for the big time, hopefully in the white of Leeds - which will always be his club. His father Andy is a former player and the teenager is the grandson of ex-defender Frank and great-nephew of the legendary Eddie.

Becoming big time is not in the equation, mind.

Farke said: "He’s growing each and every day and has such a humble, focused and professional work ethic. He’s still the first guy to pick up the cones and goals after training. He knows his position. He’s still a young lad.

"I love this mentality. It’s a joy to work with him each and every day. I’ll keep holding the pressure high on him. He still has to learn before we talk about the end product."

Farke is showing a duty of care to the player which is almost familial - just as he did in his time at Norwich City with the likes of Jamal Lewis and Max Aarons.

The adage of ‘if you are good enough, you are old enough’ is clearly not lost upon the German.

Famously, Gray was selected in a Premier League squad at the age of 15; he was named on the bench against Arsenal in December 2021.

His appearance last weekend was his 26th in Leeds colours. It saw him equal the record for the number of Leeds starts made before turning 18.

Farke continued: "First of all, I trusted him to play. That is the most important topic for a young player.

"I love to work especially with young players. I have a reputation of bringing young players through. But all we can do is work with them on positioning, passing skills, habits, defensive and offensive behaviour and individual behaviour.

"We can bring them close to the door, back them, trust them and then it's up to the player to step through the door. Archie deserves all the credit.”

Farke’s ‘tough love’ and care for Gray was seen in October. Then he spoke about his desire to wrap Gray up in 'cotton wool' ahead of that particular international break, which saw him called up by England Under-19s for the next round of European Championships qualifiers.

The player had been pulled out of internationals in the previous month.

While mindful of the talent he has at his disposal, the United chief is also conscious of not overloading a player from a physical sense.

Gray’s progress has been outstanding, but he has also had some challenges. In the reverse fixture against weekend opponents Preston, North End winger

Liam Millar was one of those to test him out at right-back in particular.

Again, Farke provides a response.

He said: "He’s a good player and for that, it’s never easy to defend against him. But whether it’s Archie or our other full-back options, they have all delivered against top-class players with many good performances.

"When I speak about Archie, I have to say he has always delivered and never disappointed me. Even against the best wingers in this league, when I think about how he played against Ipswich and away at Leicester with (Stephy) Mavididi when he controlled him and kept him quiet.

"There were perhaps two or three games when he has struggled a little bit. And when we watch back, it was always after a very busy schedule for him.

"At Preston, it was a quick turnaround after the spot-light game versus Ipswich - just two days. And the way Archie plays, it’s with lots of intensity and it’s always the highest distance in our team with lots of high-speed running.

"Stoke was another game when he had just two days between games and the Norwich game after one days training after the international break. Sometimes, you must not forget he is a 17-year-old.