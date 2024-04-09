Leeds United v Sunderland: Daniel Farke on happily coping 'when the sea is rough' and leaving the emotion to others

More especially at crunch time in a long season.

Farke has got almost everything right so far in a remarkable opening to 2024.

But the fact remains that for all his side’s relentlessness and excellence, Leeds, beaten for the first time in 16 league games since December 29 in Saturday’s 2-1 reverse at Coventry City, find themselves out of the automatic promotion places ahead of Tuesday’s home game with Sunderland with five matches left.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke, whose side welcome Sunderland in the Championship on Tuesday night. Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images.

Farke, who is sweating over the fitness over one of his undoubted key players in Ethan Ampadu - whose league ever-present record is in jeopardy due to illness - understands the mood music prevalent at a club like Leeds after such a defeat at the business end. It’s part of the ticket.

Equally, Farke, a two-time Championship title-winner with Norwich City, says he is someone who relishes it when ‘the sea is rough.’

He also believes that his players, who chiselled out results to a degree over Easter despite not hitting the heights against Watford and Hull City, will have their senses sharpened by Saturday’s loss to the Sky Blues.

Farke, who encouraged his players to be ‘self-critical’ in the 24 hours after that setback in the Midlands, said: “Supporters can be over the moon or down after a loss. It’s important to allow them this, but it’s important to focus the group on what is necessary.

"A little setback sharpens the senses to be there. It shows we cannot afford to give two per cent less.

"I don’t like any defeat, but it’s more like taking a positive out of it. If it means we are really switched on in the last five games to find the last gear and two per cent - we are a bit missing in the duels versus Coventry - it will be beneficial.”

On his own importance to remain calm, Farke commented: “My personal feeling is that I am at my best when the sea is getting rough and you have to show leadership and be there with the right decision and be cool in the head when the fire is burning in the heart.

"It’s important not to over-interpret the situation and not be too driven by your emotions.

"At such an emotional club like Leeds United, the world goes crazy and everyone is panicking after a poor result or dancing, even though you have not won anything after a good result.

"It’s important to stay level and focused on being there with smart and good decisions to get it over the line. It’s not so much about the talking, but the acting.

"The biggest problem is that it is not about me. It’s never just the manager’s game and a game of chess between managers. The most important are the players.

"But I believe in my team and I am quite sure we’ve a great chance to finish in the top positions and if not, after the season, by using the play-offs.”

Farke’s sense of calm is also conveyed by his belief that the ‘bigger picture’ must be looked at following a rare defeat for United and blemish in their pursuit of a top-two finish.

It is rare for an automatic promotion race to not be without twists and turns and there have already been plenty in a cast list which involves Leeds, Ipswich Town and Leicester City and also Southampton still, according to Farke.

The Leeds chief will decide on Tuesday morning as to whether Ampadu, a wonderfully consistent figure since joining, will be involved tonight.

Farke said: “Ethan has been struggling with illness in the last 48 hours and he was unavailable to train with us (on Sunday or Monday). We have a short session (on Tuesday morning). He would need to be available for this in order to be in the mix.”