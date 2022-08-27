Leeds United winger Ian Poveda loaned to Championship Blackpool
Leeds United have loaned winger Ian Poveda to Championship Blackpool.
The deal is a season-long loan, although the Whites do have a mid-season recall option.
Poveda spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers, but broke his ankle and damaged ligaments playing against Bristol City in November.He returned in time to make two late-season appearances.Poveda joined from Manchester CIty in January 2020 but has only made one Premier League start for Leeds, coming off the bench 17 times.