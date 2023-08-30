All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure

Leeds United winger set to miss Sheffield Wednesday game after international omission

Dan James is set to miss Leeds United's Yorkshire derby with Sheffield Wednesday after being left out of Wales' squad for their September games against South Korea and Latvia.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 30th Aug 2023, 11:54 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 12:01 BST

An adductor injury has kept the Hull-born winger out of Rob Page's latest squad, which see a return for Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer return after heart surgery.

James' club-mates Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu are included, as is Sheffield United's back-up goalkeeper Adam Davies.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Under pressure after a poor start to their qualifying campaign, former Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town defender Page needs a good international break.

Most Popular

James missed the games at Ipswich Town and Salford City with the injury and has been ruled out of international duty as a result.

He had started all three Championship matches prior to that and is a regular for Wales, with 45 caps.

Announcing his squad, Page described James’ problem as a “three-week injury”. Leeds’ first match after the international break is at Millwall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lockyer an irregular and often abnormally fast heart rate playing for Luton in their Championship play-off final win over Coventry City in May, but has started both Premier League matches this season, plus the League Cup tie against Gillingham.

INJURY: Dan James has been ruled out of Wales' games against South Kore and LatviaINJURY: Dan James has been ruled out of Wales' games against South Kore and Latvia
INJURY: Dan James has been ruled out of Wales' games against South Kore and Latvia

Rodon and Ampadu both joined Leeds this summer, from Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea respectively.

Page has included uncapped trio Tom King, Morgan Fox and Liam Cullen. Queens Park Rangers defender Fox has forced his way in at 29.

The September 7 game at home to South Korea is a friendly, the game in Latvia four days later a Euro 2024 qualifier.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SQUAD: W Hennessey (Nottingham Forest), D Ward (Leicester City), A Davies (Sheffield United), T King (Wolverhampton Wanderers), B Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), M Fox (Queens Park Rangers), J Rodon (Leeds United, on loan from Tottenham), B Cabango (Swansea City), C Mepham (Bournemouth), T Lockyer (Luton Town), N Williams (Nottingham Forest), C Roberts (Burnley), W Burns (Ipswich Town), E Ampadu (Leeds), J Sheehan (Bolton Wanderers), J James (Birmingham City), J Morrell (Portsmouth), H Wilson (Fulham), A Ramsey (Cardiff, captain), K Moore (Bournemouth), N Broadhead (Ipswich), B Johnson (Nottingham Forest), D Brooks (Bournemouth), T Bradshaw (Millwall), L Cullen (Swansea).

Related topics:Sheffield UnitedTom LockyerYorkshireWalesTom King