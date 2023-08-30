Leeds United winger set to miss Sheffield Wednesday game after international omission
An adductor injury has kept the Hull-born winger out of Rob Page's latest squad, which see a return for Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer return after heart surgery.
James' club-mates Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu are included, as is Sheffield United's back-up goalkeeper Adam Davies.
Under pressure after a poor start to their qualifying campaign, former Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town defender Page needs a good international break.
James missed the games at Ipswich Town and Salford City with the injury and has been ruled out of international duty as a result.
He had started all three Championship matches prior to that and is a regular for Wales, with 45 caps.
Announcing his squad, Page described James’ problem as a “three-week injury”. Leeds’ first match after the international break is at Millwall.
Lockyer an irregular and often abnormally fast heart rate playing for Luton in their Championship play-off final win over Coventry City in May, but has started both Premier League matches this season, plus the League Cup tie against Gillingham.
Rodon and Ampadu both joined Leeds this summer, from Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea respectively.
Page has included uncapped trio Tom King, Morgan Fox and Liam Cullen. Queens Park Rangers defender Fox has forced his way in at 29.
The September 7 game at home to South Korea is a friendly, the game in Latvia four days later a Euro 2024 qualifier.
SQUAD: W Hennessey (Nottingham Forest), D Ward (Leicester City), A Davies (Sheffield United), T King (Wolverhampton Wanderers), B Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), M Fox (Queens Park Rangers), J Rodon (Leeds United, on loan from Tottenham), B Cabango (Swansea City), C Mepham (Bournemouth), T Lockyer (Luton Town), N Williams (Nottingham Forest), C Roberts (Burnley), W Burns (Ipswich Town), E Ampadu (Leeds), J Sheehan (Bolton Wanderers), J James (Birmingham City), J Morrell (Portsmouth), H Wilson (Fulham), A Ramsey (Cardiff, captain), K Moore (Bournemouth), N Broadhead (Ipswich), B Johnson (Nottingham Forest), D Brooks (Bournemouth), T Bradshaw (Millwall), L Cullen (Swansea).