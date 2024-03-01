Leeds United working towards season ticket levelling up and reducing Elland Road no-shows

Renewals for the 2024-25 season open on Friday March 1, with prices the same regardless of whether or not the Whites win promotion back to the Premier League.

It is the first time the club’s new ownership have overseen the process and they are trying to gradually move away from a policy where fans in the same section of the ground pay different prices for season tickets based on how long they have held them.

At present there are three tiers based on tenure but in response to supporter feedback, the aim is to gradually equalise them until there is one general price, without losing the discounted cost for concessions.

So the prices rises for next season – only the second in 11 years, the Championship club stresses – will depend on which tier a supporter is in, but those who have held season tickets the longest will continue to pay the lowest price.

Prices start at £18.87 per game for adults if Leeds are in the Premier League, which works out at £22.84 per game in the Championship, where clubs play four extra home matches a season. For under-11s it works out at £3.74 or £4.53 per game.

Buying a season ticket as opposed to paying at the gate equates to getting into eight Championship or five Premier League games for free.

Supporters are being offered the chance to pay in six or 10 monthly instalments if they wish.

Age-related season ticket prices for disabled supporters are also set to be introduced "gradually over the course of the medium-term".

From next season, supporters must "attend" 80 per cent of home league games at Elland Road to be invited to renew the following season. This means either being there in person, passing their season ticket to a friend or family member through the official Ticket Forwarding Scheme, or putting their seat up for resale via the official Ticket Exchange scheme.

San Francisco 49ers Enterprises upped their stake in the club from a large minority to a controlling one last summer and have overseen an on-field revamp which has put the team in the Championship's second automatic promotion place with 12 games remaining.