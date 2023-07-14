All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Leeds United x Originals Sambas Trainers: Leeds United and Adidas collaborate with Samba trainers launch complete with club crest

Leeds United and Adidas has launched a new style of Samba trainers using the club colours.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 14th Jul 2023, 11:18 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 11:18 BST

The trainers have blue and yellow ‘three stripes’ and are adorned with the club crest on the tongue.

The bio on the website states: “Stand proud while you shout for your team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Done up in pure white, the smooth leather upper on these adidas Samba Team shoes pays tribute to Leeds United FC's famous home kit.

Most Popular
Leeds United and Adidas collaborate with Samba trainers launch in club colours cc LEEDS UNITEDLeeds United and Adidas collaborate with Samba trainers launch in club colours cc LEEDS UNITED
Leeds United and Adidas collaborate with Samba trainers launch in club colours cc LEEDS UNITED

"The club's crest and a "Peacocks" signoff confirm your on-field allegiances. A signature Samba detail, the serrated 3-Stripes show off the Yorkshire club's secondary colours for the perfect football-inspired finish.”

The trainers are available for £80 from the club website and can be shipped “all over the globe”.

Sizes range from a UK6 to a UK12.

Related topics:AdidasSamba