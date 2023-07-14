Leeds United and Adidas has launched a new style of Samba trainers using the club colours.

The trainers have blue and yellow ‘three stripes’ and are adorned with the club crest on the tongue.

The bio on the website states: “Stand proud while you shout for your team.

"Done up in pure white, the smooth leather upper on these adidas Samba Team shoes pays tribute to Leeds United FC's famous home kit.

Leeds United and Adidas collaborate with Samba trainers launch in club colours cc LEEDS UNITED

"The club's crest and a "Peacocks" signoff confirm your on-field allegiances. A signature Samba detail, the serrated 3-Stripes show off the Yorkshire club's secondary colours for the perfect football-inspired finish.”

The trainers are available for £80 from the club website and can be shipped “all over the globe”.