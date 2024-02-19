The 20-year-old Northern Ireland youth international joins the Minstermen on an initial one-month loan.

Allen joined United’s academy back in August 2020, after moving from Northern Irish outfit Linfield for an undisclosed fee, where he was their youngest ever debutant at the age of 15.

Having progressed through the academy at Linfield, Allen made his senior debut for the club in April 2019 during a 1–1 draw against Coleraine, becoming the club's youngest debutant in the process.

New York City loan signing Charlie Allen, who has joined from Leeds United. Picture courtesy of York City Football Club.

After quickly showing his talent throughout both the under-18s and under-23s sides at Leeds, his initial deal signed in 2020 was extended in the summer of 2023 to run for a further year.

Last season, Allen played 24 matches, stretching across the U18 Premier League, Premier League 2 and the EFL Trophy, scoring three times.