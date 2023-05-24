Leeds United youngster named in England's pre-European Under-21 Championship training squad

Leeds United's Charlie Cresswell has been named in an England Under-21 training camp ahead of this summer's European Championship.

Lee Carsley has named a 24-strong which will spend three days working together at St George's Park before he names his squad for the tournament.

The centre-back, son of former Leeds, Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and York City forward Richard, has spent the season on loan at Championship Millwall. He has been a fixture of the squad in this tournament cycle.

Cresswell is joined by four players who had loan spells in Yorkshire last season.

The Manchester City pair of Tommy Doyle and James McAtee played a huge part in Sheffield United's promotion-winning campaign, and Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey and Cameron Archer were highly influential for Middlesbrough.

The group will meet up between June 7 and 10, with Carsley naming his squad on 14th, a week before the tournament begins.

England face Czech Republic, Israel and Germany in the group stage.

Senior manager Gareth Southgate said on Thursday he and his assistant will take in some of the games, and hinted that some of those in the squad could be drafted in for England's European Championship qualifiers if injuries strike the squad.

England play in Malta on June 16, and host North Macedonia at Old Trafford three days later.

He hinted Cresswell's fellow centre-back Levi Colwill, who is on loan at Brighton and Hove Albion from Chelsea having been borrowed by Huddersfield Town in 2021-22, was close to the senior squad.

Nottingham Forest forward Morgan Gibbs-White is another who has impressed in the Premier League this season. He was on loan at Sheffield United in 2021-22.

